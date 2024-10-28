Diljit Dosanjh Faces Backlash For Filming Video Inside Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurdwara: 'Bahot Sahi Bhedbhav Hai'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Punjabi Diljit Dosanjh has been criticized for his recent visit to Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurdwara days before his "Dil-luminati" concert. The actor-singer has been strongly criticised for being filmed inside the Gurudwara, where photography is banned.

Netizens argued that rules should apply equally to everyone, regardless of their fame. A shared on the Team Diljit Global Instagram page featured the singer taking blessings from Guru Nanak Sahibji before his concert.

Netizens reaction on the video

One user questioned,“If we use phone to click photos, the sevedaars snatch our phones in Bagla Sahib but Diljit paaji is a celeb so he is allowed to record video in whole Gurdwara?”



Another user added,“Celebs are allowed to record the video in Gurdwara and we are not allowed to click the picture. Bahut sahi bhedbhav hai”

“If rules are so strict in Gurdwara, how's he being recorded. I too is big fan of Diljit but we had faced a lot of misbehaviour whenever we visit Bangla Sahib. Not even allowed to sit alone, capturing is another thing but I'm ok with it...but they are so strict that treat non Sikhs like anything. So rules should be rules equal to all..if capturing isn't allowed, it should completely be not allowed,” another user posted on Instagram.

Another user added ,“I love Diljit and visit Bangla Sahib with my family every month. They do not support clicking pictures or videos. I understand that world works with money and power but how sacred place of worship can also bend their rules and regulations in front of fame and power is something I do not wish to support.”

“Pakandi aur bikau management hai. aam logo ko kuch allowed nai hai aur celebritiyoko sb denge yeh.”





Another user shared his experience and said,“I have been traumatised for clicking a picture of the fishes and here's a whole video tour of Bangla Sahib.”