QOC, World Taekwondo Explore Strategic Collaboration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, Director of Sports Sector at the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), met with Dr. Chungwon Choue, President of World Taekwondo and Chair of the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF), on October 26, 2024, in Doha.

The meeting focused on exploring collaborative opportunities to leverage for social impact, with an emphasis on initiatives that support underserved communities.

This dialogue builds on the ongoing engagement between QOC and the Olympic Refuge Foundation, where both QOC President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and Dr. Choue serve as members.

Discussions were rooted in a shared commitment to expanding opportunities for refugees through sport, reflecting the QOC's broader mission to use athletic programs as a vehicle for empowerment and positive change.

“We were honoured to welcome Dr. Choue to Doha and to deepen our discussions around initiatives that align with Qatar's vision of sport as a powerful tool for social and cultural development,” said Sheikh Khalifa.

“These conversations reaffirm our commitment to fostering inclusivity and opportunity through sport, both within Qatar and internationally.”

The QOC's engagement with World Taekwondo underscores its strategic approach to building meaningful international partnerships that uphold Olympic values and contribute to global community development.

Through such collaborations, the QOC aims to champion initiatives that offer hope and tangible opportunities for those in need, reinforcing Qatar's role as a key contributor to the Olympic Movement's humanitarian mission.