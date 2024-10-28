Argentina, Spain Favourites As World Padel Championships Begin In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Holders Spain and 11-time champions Argentina will start as favourites in their respective groups in the men's category as the 2024 FIP World Padel Championships kick off at the Khalifa International & Squash Complex in Doha, today.

As many as 32 of the world's top men's and women's teams will be in action at the prestigious event, hosted by the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation (QTSBF), for the second time following successful organisation last year.

The draw ceremony took place at the Qatar's“Home of Tennis”, yesterday, in the presence of International Padel Federation President Luigi Carraro and QTSBF Secretary-General and Tournament Director Tariq Darwish Zainal among other key officials.

The teams were drawn into four groups each in men's and women's divisions, setting up mouthwatering clashes.

Argentina, who have featured in all but two finals of the World Championship since its inception in 1992, will be aiming for their 12th men's title as they start their journey in Group A, along with Belgium, Italy and USA.

QTSBF Secretary-General and Tournament Director Tariq Darwish Zainal (left) and International Padel Federation President Luigi Carraro (centre) pose for a photo following the draw ceremony.

Group B is led by the four-time champions Spain, along with Paraguay, Mexico and UAE.

France, the bronze winners in 2022, are placed in Group C, with hosts Qatar along with Chile and Uruguay look to challenge the European giants.

Group D, the“group of death,” features heavyweights in Portugal, Brazil, the Netherlands, and Sweden, and promises to feature intense clashes.

FIP President Carraro said the fans can witness a 'fantastic tournament' in Doha.

“We are in for a fantastic tournament with 32 teams that will keep us thrilled,” the Italian said on the sidelines of the draw ceremony.“It's true that Spain and Argentina are still the favourites, but it's also true that over the last two years, the other national teams have grown tremendously, and now they're all at an amazing level. This will be an incredible edition,” Carraro added.

Meanwhile, following the huge gain in popularity for Padel in the country, Group C contenders Qatar are ready to showcase their growing talent on the international stage.

Led by the seasoned coaching duo, Pablo Nicolas Sisti and Martin Luciano Bogarin, the team consists of a mix of seasoned players and emerging talent.

The Qatar squad includes Abdulla Alhijji, Amr Hassan, Rayyan Aljufairi, Mohammed Abdulla, as well as experienced players like Jabor Al Mutawa, Hassan Adel Waly and Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari.

Qatar's group stage journey begins today when they face Chile at the centre court. In their second match tomorrow they face tough opponents France, before wrapping up the group stage with another crucial encounter against Uruguay on October 30.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage and compete for the quarter-finals, while the third and fourth-ranked teams in each group will play to secure ninth to sixteenth positions.

Meanwhile, in the women's side, Spain, champions in 2022 and European champions in 2024, start as favourites in Group A which also include Germany, Brazil, and Chile.

Argentina, the runners-up two years ago in Dubai, are the top seeds in Group B, joined by Portugal, the United States, and Egypt. Italy are in Group C with Sweden, Uruguay, and Japan, while Group D features four European teams, Belgium, France, Netherlands, and Denmark.





Men's draw

Group A: Argentina, Belgium, Italy, USA

Group B: Spain, Paraguay, Mexico, UAE

Group C: France, Chile, Uruguay, Qatar

Group D: Portugal, Brazil, Netherlands, Sweden

Women's draw

Group A: Spain, Germany, Brazil, Chile

Group B: Argentina, Portugal, USA, Egypt

Group C: Italy, Sweden, Uruguay, Japan

Group D: Belgium, France, Netherlands, Denmark