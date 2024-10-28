Global Kocs Praise Chery Phevs' Power And Range

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chery's two PHEV models crossed over 1,700 kilometers from south to north China, facing multiple challenges and finally arriving in Wuhu. During the driving challenge at Mount Longhu, the Tiggo 9 PHEV and Arrizo 8 PHEV earned attention for their exceptional power performance and intelligent control systems.

In the Poyang Lake ecological protection experience, Chery's PHEV models demonstrated excellent long-range capabilities, low consumption, and external power functions. They have an all-electric range and a total range exceeding 1,400 kilometers.

From October 14th to October 16th, Chery's two PHEV models embarked on a 1,700+ KM journey, starting from a tour of Guangzhou's Hua'e Lou, followed by the driving challenge at Mount Longhu, and concluding with the ecological protection experience at Poyang Lake, before arriving at Chery's headquarters in Wuhu, China. With their impressive power, extended range, and efficient charging technologies, the vehicles garnered unanimous praise from invited KOCs.

During the driving challenge at Mount Longhu, the Tiggo 9 PHEV and Arrizo 8 PHEV became the center of attention thanks to their remarkable power performance and intelligent control systems. Faced with the winding roads of Mount Longhu, the Tiggo 9 PHEV's 1.5T engine paired with the third-generation DHT hybrid transmission proved its prowess. The 4WD version boasted an output power of up to 450 kW and a peak torque of 915 N·m, effortlessly handling steep slopes and complex terrain, allowing drivers to experience the thrill of driving fully.

The intelligent control systems of both models played a crucial role in the driving challenge. The Tiggo 9 PHEV features an all-dimensional intelligent driving safety system equipped with 30 active safety configurations, including L2.9-level ADAS, highway navigation, and memory parking, offering comprehensive safety for drivers.

Meanwhile, the Arrizo 8 PHEV, with its advanced intelligent control system, provides real-time vehicle monitoring and precise adjustments, allowing drivers to enjoy driving fun while feeling secure.

During the Poyang Lake ecological protection experience, the Tiggo 9 PHEV and Arrizo 8 PHEV showcased their long-range capabilities, low energy consumption, and external power supply functions. The vehicles' range capabilities were fully displayed against Poyang Lake's expansive waters and surrounding natural scenery.

The Tiggo 9 PHEV, depending on configuration, offers an all-electric range of 100/170 km, with a total range exceeding 1,400 km. The Arrizo 8 PHEV also provides a total range of over 1,400 km when fully charged, with an all-electric range exceeding 127 km. This range capability allows drivers to enjoy the natural beauty while handling long-distance travel needs easily.

Looking ahead, Chery will continue to uphold its brand values of green mobility, technological innovation, and family companionship, delivering more premium and eco-friendly automotive products to consumers.