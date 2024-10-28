QICCA Concludes 'Qualification And Preparation Of Arbitrators Programme'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) at Qatar Chamber recently concluded the 'Qualification and Preparation of Arbitrators Programme,' held in cooperation with Qatar University's Centre for Continuing Education.

QICCA Board Member for International Relations, Dr. Thani bin Ali Al Thani, and QICCA Secretary-General, Ibrahim Shahbik, attended the concluding ceremony.

Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali delivered the graduation certificates to the 25 trainees who completed the fifth stage of the programme, titled“Practical Trial.” The programme aimed to prepare and qualify Qatari personnel through a scientific and training curriculum focused on arbitration.

In a statement, Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali said that, since its launch in 2016, QICCA's programme has graduated many trainees in the field of arbitration who play a major role in the country's arbitration processes today. He noted that the programme equips its graduates with comprehensive knowledge of arbitration, covering procedural, practical, and legal aspects.