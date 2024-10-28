Qatar Arabian Horse Show For Local Bred Begins
Date
10/28/2024 4:37:04 AM
The Peninsula
Bilal Al Jassimya was winner in the Yearling Colts (Class 4B) among the various categories on the opening day of the 4th Qatar Arabian Horse Show For Local Bred at the indoor arena of Al Shaqab yesterday.
Saeed Hamad Al Rashidi, Deputy Stable Manager at Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) crowned winners of this class. The two-day show will conclude with the championships in all categories today. PICS: Juhaim/QREC
