QAFL Announces Its Members

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Association for Freight Forwarding and Logistics (QAFL) held its third meeting at the Qatar Chamber, presided over by QC board member and QAFL President, Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesned, with the attendance of its Vice President, Ehab Matta, from Qatar Airways.

During the meeting, the following members of the association were named: Ranjeev Menon, CEO of GWC Group; Elias Abou Jawdeh, Commercial and Business Development Professional at Milaha; Nael Al Attiyat, Country Manager at Elite Express Cargo; Mohamed Elwan, CEO of Servex Global Logistics Group; Ahmed El Fangary, Country Manager of DHL Express Qatar; and Firas Balawi, General Manager of FedEx. The meeting addressed several challenges facing the logistics and cargo services sector, as well as the opportunities available in this vital industry.

The agenda of the meeting included the introduction of newly appointed members, the approval of the minutes of the previous meeting, and the finalization of standardized terms and conditions for freight and logistics companies.

Speaking at the meeting, Eng. Ali Al Mesned stressed the significance of cooperation and unifying standardized terms and conditions for freight and logistics companies in line with FIATA's standards.

It also highlighted concerns regarding the company's policy on dangerous goods, while Al-Mesned called for a clearer approach that allows for the handling of these items in strict compliance with FIATA regulations.

He further underscored the significance of leveraging the membership of FIATA Region Africa and the Middle East (RAME) to enhance international connections, as well as the necessity of increasing engagement through social media and mobile applications for future events.

The meeting also included a presentation from Seyir Mobil, a Turkish company specializing in fleet management.