Army Vehicle Fired Upon In An Amrbattal Area Of Akhnoor In Jammu & Kashmir
10/28/2024 2:00:45 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jammu, Kashmir news: An army vehicle was fired upon in Battal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, reported ANI citing Army officials on Monday.
No injury or casualty was reported and a search operation has been initiated to catch the perpetrators behind the attack. More details are awaited.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
