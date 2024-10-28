N. Korean Troops Transported To Front In Trucks With Civilian Plates Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians are transporting North Korean mercenaries to the front lines in trucks with civilian license plates.

This information was obtained through a interception by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's of Defense , Ukrinform reports.

On October 27, Russian stopped a KamAZ truck with civilian plates on the Kursk-Voronezh highway. North Korean servicemen were found in the truck's trailer. The KamAZ driver did not have any military orders.

This reinforcement from North Korea was intended for the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Navy. In the intercepted communication, brigade staff can be heard trying to determine whether the truck was part of their inventory and why the driver lacked proper documents.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, South Korea's National Intelligence Service stated that the North Korean regime decided to send 12,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Recently, reports have surfaced about the arrival of the first North Korean military units trained at Russian eastern training grounds in the Russian-Ukrainian war zone. The presence of North Korean reinforcements has been recorded in Kursk region.