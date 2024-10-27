JSC Approves Jd350m Issuance Of Treasury Securities For 2024

The Jordan Securities Commission on Wednesday approved the Central Bank of Jordan’s request to register two new issuances of government debt securities for 2024 (Petra photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) on Wednesday approved the Central of Jordan's (CBJ) request to register the 27th tranche of Jordanian Treasury bonds for 2024.

The first issuance, amounting JD150 million, carries a five-year maturity, with a maturity date of October 13, 2029, and a weighted average interest rate of 6.25 per cent.

While the second is the 6th issuance of Treasury Bills for 2024, valued at JD200 million, with a maturity date on December 22, 2024, and an average annual yield of 6.502 per cent.

Both issuances are open for purchase by individuals and institutions, both residents and non-residents, through underwriting banks, according to the Jordan News Agency, (Petra).

These securities will be listed on the Amman Stock Exchange and are tradable in the secondary market, as well as the over-the-counter trading.