Qatar Science And Technology Secondary School Earns Coveted STEM Accreditation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Science and Secondary School for Boys has achieved a milestone, obtaining STEM programme accreditation from the highly esteemed US-based STEM for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The school's programme has been recognised as among the top 5% of accredited institutions worldwide, earning it the title of“Best in STEM” from the organisation.

This recognition by STEM, a leading institution in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, is a testament to the school's dedication and excellence.

Qatar Science and Secondary School for Boys principal Mohammed Ali al-Emadi affirmed the school's unwavering commitment to STEM education.

“Our achievement of STEM accreditation and the recognition of our programme among the top 5% of accredited institutions worldwide is a testament to the relentless efforts of our entire school community, including teachers, students, and administrators,” he said.“This accomplishment reflects our dedication to providing world-class education in STEM.”

“Our partnerships with prestigious international institutions and our adoption of the Advanced Placement (AP) curriculum affirm our commitment to preparing students for admission to top universities worldwide,” al-Emadi said.

“Through these partnerships, we aim to broaden students' horizons, enhance their practical experience, and equip them with the necessary skills for a successful professional future,” he

STEM is one of the world's leading institutions that provide academic accreditation to educational institutions specialising in STEM.

It is renowned for developing precise and well-defined evaluation standards to promote quality and innovation in education.

These standards cover five key areas: innovation in education, advanced infrastructure, professional development for educators using the latest teaching methods, project-based learning, and comprehensive student performance assessment.

The organisation strives to ensure a well-rounded educational experience that integrates theoretical and practical aspects.

It also focuses on equipping students with essential skills such as innovation, critical thinking, and problem-solving to help them tackle future challenges in various scientific and technological fields.

Thanks to this holistic vision, institutions accredited by STEM are recognised as among the best globally in delivering high-quality STEM education.

The Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys was founded in 2018, with a focus on STEM education through advanced curricula emphasising scientific research and project-based learning.

This approach helps prepare a generation of students capable of innovation and contributing to developing a technologically advanced future.

The school accommodates approximately 240 students in grades nine to twelve, and features 15 scientific and specialised laboratories, providing students with opportunities for applied learning, research, and innovation.

The school has also earned numerous awards and accreditations, including accreditation from Cognia and membership in the College Board, enabling it to offer the Advanced Placement (AP) curriculum and serve as a SAT testing centre.

In addition to its recent STEM accreditation, the Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys has a history of excellence and achievement.

The school has been recognised with the Scientific Excellence Award in the Outstanding School category, the Hamdan Bin Rashid Award for Distinguished Academic Performance for two consecutive years, and the Outstanding School Award Gold Category at the GCC level.

Furthermore, the school's students consistently earn awards in scientific research, mathematics, science, robotics, and innovation at local, regional, and international levels.

MENAFN27102024000067011011ID1108822875