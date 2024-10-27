(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stem Cell Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Major Trend Transforming the Stem Cell Market in 2024: Advancements in Automated Stem Cell Analysis Systems

- The Business Research Company

The stem cell market has experienced strong growth, increasing from $13.97 billion in 2023 to $15.34 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.8%. This growth is driven by advances in regenerative medicine, a rise in chronic diseases, research and development efforts, an aging population, and increased awareness and acceptance of stem cell therapies.

What Is the Future Market Size of the Global Stem Cell Market and Its Yearly Growth Rate?

The stem cell market is anticipated to see rapid growth, expected to reach $23.13 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 10.8%. This growth is driven by expanding applications in oncology, innovations in personalized medicine, government support and funding, partnerships in biotechnology, and ongoing clinical trials and regulatory approvals. Key trends include the commercialization of stem cell therapies, the application of CRISPR technology, the development of regulatory frameworks, increased investment in stem cell research, and a focus on exosome therapeutics.

Access a Comprehensive Sample Report for Exclusive Insights Into the Global Stem Cell Market:

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Stem Cell Market?

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is driving the growth of the stem cell market. Stem cell therapy utilizes stem cells to treat or prevent various diseases or conditions. Bone marrow transplants are the most commonly employed stem cell therapies, with some therapies derived from umbilical cord blood. Currently, blood stem cell transplants are frequently used to treat conditions related to blood and the immune system or to restore the blood system post-cancer treatments.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Stem Cell Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Danaher Corporation, Cryo-Cell International Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Lonza Group Ltd, PerkinElmer Inc., CellGenix GmbH, China Cord Blood Corporation, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., LifeCell International, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cord Blood America Inc., StemCyte Inc., Cryoviva India, Cordlife Group Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CordVida, Cryo Stemcell Inc.

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Stem Cell Market?

Leading companies in the stem cell market are prioritizing the development of automated stem cell analysis systems to enhance their competitive advantage. These systems automate the evaluation of stem cell characteristics and viability, improving the efficiency and accuracy of research and clinical applications.

How Is the Global Stem Cell Market Segmented?

1) By Source: Autologous; Allogeneic

2) By Product Type: Adult Stem Cell; Human Embryonic Stem Cell; Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell; Other Products

3) By Application: Regenerative Medicine; Drug Discovery And Development

Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Stem Cell Market Leader

North America was the largest region in the stem cell market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the global stem cell market share. The regions covered in the stem cell report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Stem Cell Market?

Stem Cells are autologous or allogenic cells capable of differentiating into various cell types both in vivo and in vitro, aiding in the medical treatment of injuries and organ damage.

The Stem Cell Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Stem Cell Market Report : Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Stem Cell Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into stem cell market size, stem cell market drivers and trends, stem cell global market major players, stem cell competitors' revenues, stem cell global market positioning, and stem cell market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

