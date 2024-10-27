Russians Drop Explosives From Drone In Kherson Region, Injuring Woman
Date
10/27/2024 9:09:07 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russians dropped explosives from a drone, injuring a 67-year-old woman.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“This morning [October 27], the Russian military attacked a resident of Antonivka from a drone. As a result of the drone's explosive drop, a 67-year-old woman sustained injuries. She was transported to a medical facility for treatment of a mine and blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg,” the statement says.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian shelling killed two people and injured eight others in the Kherson region on October 26.
