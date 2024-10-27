‘It’S A Hustle’: Fish Market Folk In Barbados Experience More Struggle Since Hurricane Beryl

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (IFRC ) – Fish-market folk are used to hustling every day. Take June Cummins at the Bridgetown Fish in Barbados. On the morning we meet, she's looking for ice being specially delivered because the regular ice machine is broken.

“It's a hustle life,” says June, a small vendor who coordinates with boat captains as well as fish cleaners, processers and buyers.

Since hurricane Beryl swept across the country in early July, there's been less coordinating with the four boat captains she regularly works with. One boat sank, while three others needed significant repairs. People asked why she cried when seeing the damage.

“This is my livelihood,” she told them.

June has been a fish vendor for thirty years, keeping a family tradition once held by her mother and brothers. Sometimes her sister stops by to scale fish.

“It don't be easy,” says June.

The fish market life earned her around 250 USD a week before Beryl. Now, she's making around half of that or less, depending on available swordfish, marlin and other deep-sea fish.

Before the storm, she could get fresh catch on credit and pay later when she sold the filets. Now, she pays up front even though she still has to cover basic expenses, like rent and utilities.

“I make sure rent is covered before food,” she says.

Recently, the Barbados Red Cross Society met with fish-market folk in multiple towns on the island. The information gathered so far confirms impacts for people who rely on fishing. In response to the storm, the IFRC launched an emergency appeal to support Red Cross National Societies provide much needed support to people, some of whom have lost everything to this unusually powerful hurricane .

“They generally have savings, but they haven't any left,” says Danielle Toppin, director-general of the Barbados Red Cross and part of the team doing the interviews.

The men in the market don't want to borrow, she adds, but they're doing what they must during this downturn following the storm: asking loved ones for help.

The Red Cross will be helping, too. Plans are underway for providing help to as many local fish-market folk as possible.

While the details are being worked out, vendors like June will carry on as part of the Swordfish Queens at stall #3 in Bridgetown, especially now that Charles, her favorite captain, and his boat 'Sea Gypsy' are ready.

“If there's enough fish to get, I'll come on Sundays.”

