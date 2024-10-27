Global Specialty Trade Contractors Market Set For 6.7% Growth, Reaching $7960.06 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Specialty Trade Contractors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The specialty trade contractors market has seen steady growth in recent years. It is expected to grow from $5787.9 billion in 2023 to $6138.63 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.1%. The growth is driven by the expansion of the construction industry, real estate development, regulatory compliance, infrastructure projects, and urbanization.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Specialty Trade Contractors Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The specialty trade contractors market is projected to grow to $7960.06 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7%. Growth is driven by green building practices, renewable energy installations, and healthcare facility construction. Major trends include smart home technologies, digital transformation, and sustainable practices.

What Are the Main Factors Driving Specialty Trade Contractors Market Expansion?

The growth of the specialty trade contractor market during the forecast period will largely stem from increased construction activity in emerging markets. Construction involves the planning, design, assembly, and building of physical structures, which creates demand for specialized services, such as electrical, plumbing, and HVAC installation.

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Specialty Trade Contractors Market Forward?

Major companies operating in the market report are Vinci SA, Quanta Services, Shimizu Corporation, KONE Corporation, Balfour Beatty plc, EMCOR Group Inc., The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, Fletcher Building Ltd., The Metallurgical Corp. of China Ltd., Carlisle Companies Inc., APi Group Inc., Centuri Group Inc., Performance Contractors Inc., Primoris, Comfort Systems Inc., Keller Group plc.

How Are New Trends Transforming the Specialty Trade Contractors Market Size ?

Major players in the specialty trade contractors report are innovating construction technology solutions to enhance profitability, referring to software and tools designed to manage construction projects and improve efficiency.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Specialty Trade Contractors Market?

1) By Type: Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors; Building Equipment Contractors; Building Finishing Contractors; Other Specialty Trade Contractors

2) By Ownership: Chained; Standalone

3) By Mode: Online; Offline

4) By Application: Residential Building Construction; Nonresidential Building Construction; Utility System Construction; Other Applications

Asia-Pacific's Role as the Foremost Player in the Specialty Trade Contractors Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the specialty trade contractors market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the specialty trade contractors report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Does The Specialty Trade Contractors Market Definition?

Specialty trade contractors are subcontractors who specialize in specific aspects of construction projects, focusing on tasks requiring specialized skills and expertise.

The Specialty Trade Contractors Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Specialty Trade Contractors Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Specialty Trade Contractors Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into specialty trade contractors market size, specialty trade contractors market drivers and trends, specialty trade contractors global market major players, specialty trade contractors competitors' revenues, specialty trade contractors global market positioning, and specialty trade contractors market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

