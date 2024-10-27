Head Of PO : Russia Must Withdraw To Positions By February 24 To Start Negotiations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that in order to start negotiations with Russia, its must withdraw to their positions by February 24, 2022.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ukrayinska Pravda with reference to Yermak's interview with the Italian edition of Corriere della Sera .

“Zelensky has never spoken about a territorial compromise, but only about the need to accept internationally recognized borders. However, it is true that he was ready to negotiate [in 2022], based on the situation on the eve of the Russian invasion. For us, Crimea and Donbas remain Ukrainian, they are not subject to discussion. We are against freezing the war, we want it to end. We are reassured by the fact that the countries of the Global South also condemn Russia's invasion and seizure of territories by force,” Yermak said.

Presidential elections in Ukraine will be held immediately after end of war -of PO

“However, in order to start negotiations, we must return to the situation that existed before the first shot of the Russian cannon at four o'clock in the morning more than two years ago. Then we will talk about how to restore our sovereignty to the 1991 borders, he added.

The head of the OP noted that he does not care what Russian leader Vladimir Putin says [about the need to take into account“realities on the ground”].

: Russia used more than 1,100 guided aerial bombs against Ukrainians in a wee

“I don't care what this aggressor says! We cannot build a peace proposal under the influence of those who wanted this war. We will be ready to hold an international conference when we feel strong and have the support of the Global South to negotiate with Russia,” he said.

As reported, in September 2024, the share of Ukrainians who believe that negotiations with Russia should be held now increased to 35% compared to 21% last year, but a relative majority of citizens (48%) disagree.