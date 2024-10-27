Uzbekistan Held First Mixed-System Parliamentary Election

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TASHKENT, Oct 28 (NNN-UzA) – Uzbekistan began in its parliamentary and local council elections, yesterday, conducting its first use of a mixed electoral system. opened at 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) and closed at 8:00 p.m. local time.

“For the first time in the history of Uzbekistan, to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (the lower house of parliament) will be held on the basis of a mixed electoral system,” said the Central Election Commission.

Uzbekistan's Legislative Chamber will elect 150 deputies, half of whom will be chosen through single-mandate constituencies, and the other half based on political party lists in a proportional nationwide vote.

Five officially registered political parties are competing for these seats, with around 20 million voters registered to cast their ballots.

The election drew 851 international and foreign observers.

A recent survey by the Centre for Progressive Reforms, a Uzbekistan-based research institute, shows a population eager for change, particularly in areas such as transparency, economic reform, judicial independence, and environmental protection.

The last parliamentary elections took place in Dec, 2019.– NNN-UzA