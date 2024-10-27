SACGC: 10 Kuwaiti Innovators To Partake In Global AI Program In Silicon Valley

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- The Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) announced Sunday that 10 Kuwaiti innovators will participate in a global artificial intelligence innovation program in Silicon Valley in San Francisco next month.

SACGC Director General Neda Al-Daihani, said in a statement, that the innovators were selected from among about 50 applicants by a specialized jury from the US-based Mind the Bridge Foundation according to international standards that include product readiness, size, previous achievements, business model, team strength, and ability to communicate in English.

The SACGC's participation in this program, to be held during the period November 18-27, seeks to foster participants' innovation capabilities and provide them with tools and resources for success, excellence, and expansion, Al-Daihani said.

He also reaffirmed the SACGC's commitment to promoting innovation and supporting Kuwaiti innovators to develop their ideas and open new horizons for them in global markets.

Al-Daihani pointed out that the program provides a rare opportunity for those with scientific specializations to gain in-depth insights into the latest trends in artificial intelligence and innovation and benefit from an environment that is one of the most vibrant and creative in the world.

He noted that the program would enable Kuwaiti innovators to understand the American market more deeply, develop their innovative strategies and build a network of relationships with key success partners in the United States.

The ten innovations that were selected to partake in the program included (Kaffy Pay), a leading technology company that provides innovative biometric solutions that enable payment via palm scanning and expands its technology in the fields of healthcare and education to improve safety and comfort; and Brilliance, an interactive educational kit that aims to enable blind students to learn mathematics in Braille while enhancing self-learning, he clarified.

Al-Daihani stated that the innovations also included (Tim), an integrated system for managing healthcare resources using artificial intelligence designed to improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance patient outcomes in clinics and hospitals; (Ayadi), an online psychotherapy platform that connects users with certified therapists via secure video therapy sessions.

He pointed out that the innovations also included (Mortex BCI), a system that allows controlling devices using thoughts through motor perception with the help of artificial intelligence and brain activity sensors, as well as (Scansx), an innovative portable medical device that uses artificial intelligence to quickly and accurately diagnose brain injuries.

Moreover, (Oqood AI), a legal platform supported by artificial intelligence to automate repetitive legal tasks and generate legal information and agreements in a secure and confidential manner; and (EkosLive), a comprehensive platform to simplify and improve the astrophotography experience with smart features for cloud storage, searching and sharing images.

Also participating in the program are (Classi AI), an artificial intelligence-based platform to facilitate the work of teachers by automating lesson planning and preparing student activities and assessments compatible with local curricula; and (Golden Egg), an application that connects breed owners and potential investors and allows users to interact, sell, and share their experience. (end)

mz







MENAFN27102024000071011013ID1108822690