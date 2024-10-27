Aboriginal Cultural Immersions And Art Workshops For Corporate Business And Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Looking for an enriching and fun experience for this years company Christmas event or end of year function? Authentic Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Art workshops are an amazing and fun experience that bring your team together away from your normal work environmentAboriginal Cultural Immersions present highly entertaining and educational indigenous culture workshops through ceremony, performance and our #1 booked Aboriginal Art workshops.Book our amazing First Nations artists and educators, learn Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander symbols and meanings and create your own company Dreaming - Art on Canvas in a team environment; or choose our Paint Your Own Boomerang workshop where each individual will learn and create their own art design on a 30cm Boomerang which they then get to take home. We receive the highest praise and reviews for our amazing team building experiences and our Indigenous facilitators are culturally engaging and very open to cultural Q&A's throughout each Immersion. So our workshops are not just a bit of fun, your team also gets to share the knowledge of our Australian First Nations peoples.Our indigenous artists not only teach your team the meanings of all the symbols and deities from the time of creation during the art workshop, you enter into a cultural journey of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander knowledge, histories and cultures. All the while creating your Dreaming art master-piece.Our Immersions also help you create a workforce that are culturally aware, inclusive, and reflect Australia's rich diversity. An enriching experience for your entire team. And by encouraging Indigenous enterprises to engage with corporate Australia and deliver sensational cultural experiences, we all join the circle of reconciliation.A key driver of self-belief and facilitating strong self determined futures for anyone, is to love your work and your work place environment. Aboriginal Cultural Immersions are not only a value added reward for your staff's achievement's throughout the year, you be will be supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses achieve financial independence while presenting the art workshops and cultural learnings they love to deliver with positive energy.Enhance your teams understanding of First Nations cultures, peoples, and histories with our knowledgeable Indigenous teachers from various communities across the country. Representatives of Country span from and on Gadigal, Dhurag and the EORA nation (Sydney), Kaurna (Adelaide), Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung (Melbourne / Geelong), Turrbal and Yuggera / Juggera (Brisbane), Yugambeh (Gold Coast), Ngambri and Ngunnawal (Canberra), Whadjuk and Noongar (Perth), Larrakia (Darwin) and many regional centres.We also present Welcome To Country, Smoking Ceremony, traditional and contemporary yidaki (didgeridoo), traditional song and dance performance presented by our traditional dance troupes across Australia. And everyone can get involved in the fun.Take a look on our website where you can download our Aboriginal Cultural Immersions corporate indigenous art workshop and performance brochures and pricing.If you do not have your own venue, we can help. We have local knowledge of amazing venues and spaces for hire in most capital cities at very affordable prices.We look forward to hearing from you.

