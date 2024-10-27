Iran Calls On UN Security Council To Condemn Israeli Strikes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iran on Sunday called for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting to condemn Israel's air strikes on the Islamic republic a day earlier.

Foreign Abbas Araghchi sent a letter to the UN chief and the head of the Council "demanding an urgent meeting of the Security Council to take a decisive position in condemning this aggression", a statement said.

On Saturday, Israel conducted air strikes on military sites in Iran.

In his letter, Araghchi said "most of the projectiles fired were intercepted by Iran's defence systems" but the attack led to damage at "the target points", as well as the death of four soldiers.

He said the Israeli attack was a "clear violation of the sovereignty" of Iran which "reserves the inherent right... to respond to this criminal aggression."

Iran said that the attack caused "limited damage" to a few radar systems.