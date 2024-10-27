UN Secretary-General: Plight Of Palestinian Civilians In Northern Gaza Is Unbearable

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed that the plight of Palestinian civilians trapped in northern Gaza is unbearable due to the genocide that the Israeli continues to commit.

In a statement issued Sunday by Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric, Guterres voiced his shock at the horrific levels of death, injury, and destruction in northern Gaza.

The UN Secretary-General stressed that repeated efforts to deliver humanitarian supplies necessary for survival, such as food, medicine, and shelter, continue to be rejected by the Israeli occupation authorities, with few exceptions, putting countless lives at risk.

He emphasized that postponing the final phase of the polio vaccination campaign in northern Gaza puts the lives of thousands of children at risk. He noted that the widespread destruction and deprivation resulting from the intensive military operations carried out by the occupation forces in northern Gaza make living conditions unbearable for the Palestinian population there.

World Health Organization (WHO) announced yesterday that the situation in the northern Gaza Strip is "catastrophic" as a result of the intensive military operations carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, which target health institutions and the surrounding areas.