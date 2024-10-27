SHO Removed Amid Rising Outrage Over Man's Death In Police Custody In Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Oct 27 (IANS) In a significant action following the death of a man in custody, the Lucknow Police Commissioner has ordered the removal of Ashwani Chaturvedi, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chinhat police station. Sub-Inspector Bharat Pathak has been appointed as the new SHO in his place.

The incident in question involves the death of Mohit Pandey while in police custody at the Chinhat police station, which has ignited a uproar in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BSP Chief Mayawati, and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav have all targeted the Yogi government over this issue.

Mohit Pandey, 30, was arrested in connection with a case on Saturday and taken to Chinhat police station in Lucknow. His condition reportedly deteriorated at the police station and he was rushed to a community health centre. From there, he was referred to a hospital, where he died, according to reports. His family alleged he died due to police brutality and based on a complaint lodged by them, an FIR has been registered against an inspector of the Chinhat police station and others, including some unidentified persons.

Political and public outrage has escalated over the incident, with opposition leaders launching strong attacks on the state government regarding custodial deaths.

The Congress, SP, and BSP have all focused their criticism on the government, signalling that the issue could escalate into a significant political storm.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage purportedly of Mohit Pandey's death in custody has surfaced, showing his health deteriorating. The footage indicates that another individual in the lock-up attempted to assist him. However, the victim's family alleges that he was beaten while in custody, leading to his death. The police claim that Pandey's health suddenly worsened, and he was declared dead by doctors after being taken to the hospital.