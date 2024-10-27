Focus On Metro Networks Promoting Equitable Urban Mobility: Manohar Lal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Improvement of the quality of life of people by creating efficient, sustainable and equitable urban mobility systems is the focus of the Narendra Modi which has expanded the metro rail in the country by 725 km over the past 10 years, of and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal said on Sunday.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the three-day 17th Urban Mobility India Conference-cum- in Gandhinagar on Sunday, Manohar Lal said very soon India's operational metro network, which is the third largest in the world behind China and the US, would become the second largest.

The minister said the need for standardisation of public transport, particularly metro networks, has been the key takeaway from this conference.

“We need a holistic government approach where ministries, state authorities, urban local bodies and industry players work hand in hand to create solutions that are more scalable and sustainable,” he said at the conclusion of the conference themed,“Standardisation and Optimisation of Urban Transport Solutions”.

The minister said:“The issue of urban mobility is not just about moving people from Point A to Point B, it's about creating systems that are sufficient, efficient, sustainable and equitable. It is about improving the quality of life for every citizen, whether they live in bustling metros or smaller towns. It is about reducing the carbon footprint of cities while making them more livable for the future generations.”

The minister said the Modi government has laid the foundation for integrated transport systems through the Smart City Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

“We are accelerating EV adoption, particularly under PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, improving public transport infrastructure and promoting non-motorised forms of transport like cycling and walking,” he said, adding that these efforts are being supported by initiatives like faster adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles.

In the last 10 years, more than 725 km of metro network has been operationalised. The metro network which was 248 km in five cities in 2014 has been expanded in different parts of the country and now stands at 989 km in 23 cities, he said, adding that more than one crore commuters travel in metro networks daily.

The minister said another 974 km of metro network is under construction in the country.

The demand for different urban transport is ever growing and our cities must become more adaptive, connected and resilient. We must embrace technology and innovation to address the complexities of urban mobility, he said.

He also stressed the evolution of the PPP models for addressing issues of urban mobility in the coming years.