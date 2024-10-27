BJP Is Our Ideological Opponent, DMK Is Political Adversary: TVK’S Vijay

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) Tamil superstar turned politician and founder of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, said on Sunday that the BJP is the ideological opponent of the TVK while the DMK is its adversary.

“There is a group that has been creating divisions within society. Those who create divisions are our first enemy. Those who claim to uphold Dravidian ideology but are exploiting Tamil Nadu as a family enterprise are our next rivals. The BJP is our ideological opponent while the DMK is our political adversary,” said Vijay addressing a massive gathering in Villupuram district's Vikravandi.

He also pledged to follow the legacies of Dravidian icon Periyar, former Chief Minister Kamaraj, B.R. Ambedkar, Rani Velu Nachiyar, and Anjali Ammal.

He assured his supporters there would be no“adjustment politics or compromise,” adding that Tamil Nadu's political landscape needs transformative change.

“I have not entered politics for personal gain but out of social commitment. I may be a newcomer in politics but my commitment remains undaunted. Our party's core enemies are corruption and communalism,” Vijay said.

He also accused the DMK of deceiving the public under the guise of the Dravida model, calling the DMK government anti-people.

The superstar-cum-politician also announced that his party would contest all 234 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emphasising that TVK's campaign is a serious bid for victory, with no retreat from electoral politics.

Vijay also hinted at power-sharing, saying,“We will provide a share of power to any political party that supports us,” indirectly referencing DMK alliance partners such as the Congress and Dalit party, VCK, who have previously sought power-sharing in Tamil Nadu.

He assured that TVK would not act as a front for any other political party. After years of anticipation, Vijay officially launched TVK on February 2, 2024, and unveiled the party's flag and symbol on August 22 at the party headquarters in Chennai.

Vijay's fan club, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), contested 169 seats in the October 2021 local body elections, winning 113 seats-outperforming the parties of fellow celebrities Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman's Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK), both of which failed to secure any seats.

This success was a stepping stone for Vijay's official foray into politics.

His entry brings a fresh dynamic to a Tamil political landscape long dominated by Dravidian heavyweights, DMK and AIADMK, while observers are watching closely for Vijay's next moves.