FBR Implements Major Overhaul In Pakistan Customs Operations, Introducing New Directorates And Key Roles

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued an SRO introducing a significant transformation in the operational setup and authority of Pakistan Services nationwide. The order, set to take effect on November 1, 2024, replaces existing collectorates with new directorates, marking the position of Director General Customs Enforcement as the most empowered role. This role will oversee 12 Customs Enforcement Directorates, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta, Gaddani, Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Islamabad, Peshawar, and the newly established Indus Directorate Headquarters Enforcement and Enforcement School.

The role of Chief Collector Customs North has also been redefined. Previously responsible for customs affairs across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Chief Collector will now be titled Chief Collector Customs Appraisement North Peshawar, managing appraisement duties for Peshawar, Kohat, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Similarly, the position of Collector Enforcement Peshawar has been renamed Director Enforcement Peshawar, taking on anti-smuggling, auction, and information-based operations within the province, alongside managing the Customs Enforcement School.

Additionally, the FBR has created a new role, Director General Customs Airports Islamabad, responsible for operational duties across major airports including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and their respective headquarters. This position will also cover customs operations at key airbases and airports such as Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, DI Khan, Bannu Airport, Islamabad Airport, and others.

Also Read: Peshawar Hosts 'Democratic Dialogue' to Empower Young Women in Civic Leadership

The FBR has also redefined the jurisdictions under Collectorate Appraisement Peshawar, encompassing areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa such as Shabqadar, NLC Terminal Jamrud, Arandu, Shah Salim, and Torkham, among others. An FBR senior officer expressed support for the new framework, stating,“This SRO is purely a reflection of functional distribution, categorizing customs operations based on appraisement, enforcement, and airports.”

This restructuring is part of FBR's broader transformation plan aimed at enhancing efficiency and focused oversight in Pakistan's customs operations.