GO BEYOND EXPECTATIONS IN FRAMES THAT CHANGE COLOR WITH LIGHT

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) October 24, 2024, Milan, IT – Since 1937, Ray-Ban has explored the unknown to create eyewear that fuses timeless design with cutting-edge technology. Today, that thirst for innovation continues with the launch of Ray-Ban Change, a light-responsive frame, powered by Transitions and now a Red Dot Award winner in the Prescription category.

Created to evolve with you, Ray-Ban Change offers a revolutionary take on the Original Wayfarer and its contemporary cousin, the Wayfarer Oval, available in sun and optical styles with a host of uniquely patterned pigments. Born in 1952, the Original Wayfarer has never stood still, piercing through decades of counterculture with its classic square silhouette, while the brand-new Wayfarer Oval invented a versatile model to transcend styles, from chic to grunge.



“Ray-Ban continues to break boundaries and set new trends, keeping innovation at the forefront of design. Tapping into the power of Transitions and its technology, birthed a new way to experience eyewear through light-responsive frames known as Ray-Ban Change,” said Federico Buffa, Chief Marketing Officer, EssilorLuxottica. “We took the leader in lenses, Transitions and the leader in frames, Ray-Ban to unify in one dynamic product, giving consumers the opportunity to make their functional eyewear fashionable.”



Combining the traditional handcrafting of cellulose acetate with this advanced innovation, Ray-Ban Change is designed to sync with the light. The unique colours and patterns of the frame are created using Transitions photochromic dyes, which rapidly activate when exposed to UV light.

The addition of Transitions® pigments render each pair with a unique character, meaning every pattern is one-of-a-kind. As the light gets stronger, so does the pigment. The frame activates within seconds in sunlight and fades back within minutes indoors.



Transitions recently launched its next generation of ultra dynamic lenses -Transitions® GEN S™. Ultra-responsive to light, these everyday lenses offer effortless vision. Designed to keep pace in a fast-changing world, the lenses provide ultimate light protection: darkening outdoors in seconds*, blocking 100% UVA & UVB rays and filtering up to 32% of blue-violet light in the clear state and up to 85% when activated**.

Embark on an exciting journey through the spectacular Transitions® GEN S™ colour palette.The lenses are available in eight exclusive colours, including a brand-new addition: Ruby. All colours have been optimised to be true to tone at all stages offering vibrant tints in any light. While being fully clear indoors, and beautifully coloured outdoors, Transitions GEN S™ provides endless possibilities of pairing to complement any look.

Combining Ray-Ban Change frames with Transitions lenses creates the ultimate eyewear that is truly dynamic. A product enabling consumers to showcase the versatility of their personality, offering a magical appearance that adapts to the nuances of our lives and the diversity of our styles, at every moment.





