Dubai Culture Concludes ‘Emirati Creatives in Venice Program’ with Cultural Trip for Artists

Dubai, UAE, 27 October 2024: Dubai Culture has successfully concluded its 'Emirati Creatives in Venice Program,' aimed at elevating Emirati talent on the global stage and promoting engagement with prominent art practices at the 60th International Art Exhibition at the Venice Biennale, themed 'Foreigners Everywhere.' Supported by the Sikka Platform, the program reflects Dubai Culture's dedication to creating opportunities for local talent to flourish and connect with the international arts community.

As part of this initiative, ten Emirati artists — Anood Al Khoori, Duha Al Hallami, Elham Karimi, Fatima Abdulrahman, Fatma Al Mheiri, Hend Al Murid, Maryam AlHemeiri, Mezna Suwaidan, Nawal Ahmad, and Sara Al Khayyal — participated in a cultural journey exploring the diverse artistic practices displayed at the Venice Biennale. They visited the UAE Pavilion at Arsenale’s Sale d’Armi, where they experienced Abdulla Al Saadi’s exhibit, ‘Sites of Memory, Sites of Amnesia,’ a profound portrayal of his 40-year creative journey through his travels and explorations of the UAE’s natural heritage and landscapes.

The artists further explored Venice’s rich cultural landscape, visiting landmarks such as the Doge’s Palace, renowned for its Venetian Gothic architecture; the Rubelli Foundation, focused on textile arts; the Fondazione Giorgio Cini, dedicated to glass arts; and the ‘Vatican Chapels Pavilion of the Holy See’ within the Venice Biennale, showcasing unique glass installations. This journey offered insights into the interplay between art and environment, encouraging the artists to reflect on their creative approaches. During their time in Venice, the artists met with design experts and university representatives to discuss contemporary trends in art and design. They also met with artist Fabrizio Plessi, who highlighted the role of storytelling and the integration of technology in art. They also participated in an interactive workshop by Fernando Masone on combining traditional and modern art techniques.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, visited the UAE Pavilion at the Venice Biennale to support Emirati cultural initiatives abroad. She viewed exhibits highlighting the evolution of UAE’s art scene, spanning experimental 20th-century artists to a contemporary, diverse cultural landscape. Badri also toured various international pavilions, including the main Giardini Pavilion and the Saudi, Uzbek, and Egyptian pavilions, where she explored a range of artistic expressions and exhibits. During her visit, Badri met with directors of Italian cultural institutions to discuss collaboration and sharing Dubai Culture’s projects and initiatives to enrich Dubai’s cultural movement.

While at the Biennale, Badri met with Emirati Creatives in Venice Program members, commending their innovative ideas that reflect the richness of Dubai’s art scene and contribute to its ambition of establishing a global cultural footprint. She reiterated Dubai Culture’s commitment to nurturing and empowering local talent, encouraging them to continue their creative journeys.





