"Sharjah Real Estate" holds an event to promote a healthy lifestyle among its employees and clients

(MENAFN- Al Madar Communications) Sharjah-October-2024

The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, in cooperation with a number of governmental and private medical institutions, organized a health event at its headquarters under the slogan "Your Health is Our Priority", based on its keenness to care for the health of all its employees and workers, enhance health awareness among them, and provide them with appropriate healthcare.

The event was initiated by His Excellency Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director General of the Department, in the presence of His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al-Saleh, Director of the Department, along with department managers and employees, and representatives of the medical institutions participating in the event.

In this context, His Excellency Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, stated “this event comes within the Department’s and emirate’s activities to raise health awareness, encourage employees, customers, and all members of society to adopt healthy habits that maintain their well-being and safety. We push for a healthy lifestyle that combines psychological, physical and social well-being, as it has many benefits that ultimately result in disease prevention, enhancing physical, mental, and psychological health, and improving the quality of life in general, thus achieving the aspirations of the emirate to be the first healthy city in the region.”

Al-Shamsi expressed his appreciation to “the supporting and participating institutions and associations for their efforts to ensure the event’s success, and their positive and constructive contribution to spreading health awareness”. He added, “the Department is always keen to organize this event, due to the importance of spreading health culture and knowledge among employees and customers of the Department.”

The event witnessed a large turnout from employees in the Department and customers who benefited from the specialized medical services and examinations. These included Blood glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, height and weight. and blood donations for employees who wished to donate, in addition to the "Your Pulse is the Heart of Your Life" campaign.

The event concluded with honoring the supporting and participating entities in appreciation of their efforts and contributions to the success of this event.





