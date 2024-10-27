Karisma Kapoor Gives A Peek Into An Average Day On Sets Of Her Dance Reality Show

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Karisma Kapoor has shared glimpses of what an average day on the sets of the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer 4'.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a from the sets of the show. Karisma serves as a judge on the show. The Reels shows the preparations and the BTS moments from the sets and also feature Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming horror-comedy movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

The actress wrote in the caption,“A day in the life of IBD. And yes I eat chocolate. Watch tonight at 7.30pm”.

The episode is for the promotions of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which is set to release on November 1, and clash with the multi-starrer 'Singham Again' at the box-office. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which originally starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Kartik took the baton from Akshay Kumar in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and essayed the role of Rooh Baba. While in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Kartik romanced Kiara Advani's character on-screen, in the 3rd instalment, he will be seen starring opposite 'Animal' star Triptii Dimri.

Earlier, Karisma met the actress Priya Bapat, who predominantly works in Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Priya shared her special memory from her childhood when she met Karisma. She revealed that she has been a huge fan of Karisma, and she used to collect her posters and postcards, sticking them on her study cupboard. Priya even still has the postcards from 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor was recently seen in the streaming movie 'Murder Mubarak'. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

The film is based on the novel 'Club You To Death' written by Anuja Chauhan.