Three Police Officers Injured As Russians Drop Chemical Substance On Checkpoint In Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, three people were killed and ten more in the past days as a result of Russian aggression. In particular, Russian forces deployed a drone to drop explosives on a checkpoint, resulting in chemical burns to three officers.

That is according to the National Police of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

Russian once again attacked civilian infrastructure in the Beryslav and Kherson districts with artillery, mortars, tanks, and UAVs. Kherson, Antonivka, Stanislav, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Tomyna Balka, Sofiyivka, Mykilske, Vesele, Beryslav, Odradokamianka, Shliakhove, Zmiivka, Osokorivka and Mykhailivka came under enemy fire.

The shelling damaged 26 objects: 23 private houses, a car, a garage and a gas pipeline.

The enemy fired artillery at Mykilske, Vesele and Shliakhove, damaging seven private houses.

The invaders attacked Sofiyivka with an FPV drone; the explosion damaged a house and a car.

At noon, Russian troops launched an artillery strike on Stanislav. Two men aged 70 and 62 died at the scene from their injuries. The shelling also injured a family that was in the garage at the time of attack. Two men aged 54 and 23, as well as a 52-year-old woman, sustained blast, craniocerebral and concussion injuries.

A few hours later, the Russians launched another attack on the village, resulting in injuries to a 69-year-old woman. Doctors diagnosed her with explosive trauma, concussion and a bruised shoulder. A 49-year-old local man sustained blast injuries as a result of a drop from an enemy drone. All the injured were treated by medics at the scene. Additionally, a private house sustained damage.

A 43-year-old woman was wounded in Bilozerka as a result of an explosive drop from a UAV on a private house. The victim was taken to a hospital with mine and blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Occupiers shelled Zmiivka with mortars, damaging three private houses there.

The artillery shelling in Mykilske resulted in damage to a gas pipeline and a private house.

In Beryslav, Russians attacked a checkpoint with drones. Three police officers, aged 37, 38, and 47, sustained chemical burns to the mucous membranes of their eyes and respiratory tract as a result of an explosive device dropped from a drone. Their lives are not currently in danger.

At night, a 72-year-old man sustained fatal injuries as a result of an enemy drone attack in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

A tractor drove over a mine in a field near Sukhyi Stavok. As a result of the explosion, the 25-year-old driver sustained blast injuries, a head injury and concision. The tractor was damaged.

Over the past day, the police responded to 215 calls and reports from citizens about criminal offenses and other incidents. As many as 14 proceedings were opened under Article 438“Violation of the laws and customs of war” of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

