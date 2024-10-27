Iraq Reiterates Commitment To OPEC+ Decreased Oil Production Plan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi once again reiterated its commitment to decreasing oil production as agreed upon by OPEC+ group, and affirmed moving forward with developing the oil and sectors in the country.

The announcement came after Prime Mohammad Al-Sudani met with Oil Minister Hayyan Abdulghani on Sunday and discussed Iraq's commitments in relation to oil production and projects.

The meeting also touched on the importance of partnership between oil producing countries in order to maintain stability of the global market, reported the Prime Minister's media office adding that Iraq is committed to the agreed upon schedule of production.

Al-Sudani stated that the government is proceeding with its developmental plan through boosting investments in fields, gas projects and oil derivatives projects.

Baghdad had previously asserted to OPEC's Secretary General Haitham Abulgheis while on visit to the country, its adherence to organization's production policies. (end)

ahh









MENAFN27102024000071011013ID1108822054