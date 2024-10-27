Poll shows one in four US citizens concerned about post-election civil war

(MENAFN) A recent YouGov poll reveals that approximately 27 percent of Americans believe a civil war is a possibility following the upcoming presidential election. This sentiment is shared across the spectrum, with supporters of both Donald and Kamala Harris expressing similar levels of concern about potential political violence associated with the electoral outcome.



The poll, conducted between October 18-21 for The Times and the SAY24 project, indicates that 6 percent of respondents view a second civil war as “very likely,” while an additional 21 percent consider it “somewhat likely.” Notably, the apprehension regarding civil unrest appears to be evenly distributed among supporters of both candidates, reflecting a pervasive unease about the electoral process.



Among the 1,266 individuals surveyed, 12 percent reported knowing someone who might resort to violence if they believed Trump had been wrongfully denied victory, whereas 5 percent mentioned knowing someone who would take similar action for Harris. Interestingly, despite questions regarding gun ownership, the poll found no clear connection between owning firearms and the belief that a civil war is imminent.



The findings underscore significant divisions within American society, with 84 percent of voters acknowledging that the country is more polarized today than it was a decade ago. This growing divide has been evident in the political landscape, particularly following President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris as the Democratic nominee. While the Democrats initially enjoyed a surge in popularity, recent polling suggests that Trump is regaining ground, particularly in crucial swing states, even as many of these leads fall within the margin of error.



As the election approaches, the fears expressed in this poll reflect broader anxieties about the potential for unrest and the future of American democracy. The deepening political divide, coupled with the possibility of violence, raises critical questions about how the electoral process will unfold and what it may mean for the nation’s stability.

MENAFN27102024000045015687ID1108822031