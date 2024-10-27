Seven NATO associates antagonize Ukraine membership

(MENAFN) Recent reports indicate that several members, led by the United States and Germany, are hesitant to grant Ukraine immediate membership in the military alliance. This reluctance comes in light of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent proposal for a “victory plan,” which prominently included a demand for swift NATO accession. However, multiple unnamed officials from the U.S. and NATO have conveyed to Politico that both Berlin and Washington are deliberately delaying this request, citing concerns about potential entanglement in an escalating conflict with Russia.



U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith emphasized that the alliance has not yet reached a consensus on offering Ukraine membership or an invitation. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz echoed this sentiment, asserting the importance of preventing the Ukraine conflict from escalating into a full-scale war involving NATO. He clarified that Ukraine would only join the alliance under certain conditions, indicating that there are significant hurdles to overcome.



Additionally, Hungary and Slovakia have emerged as two other NATO members opposing immediate Ukrainian membership. Both countries have been critical of the Western response to the conflict and have called for a ceasefire. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban characterized Zelensky’s membership plan as “terrifying,” while Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico warned that such a move could potentially trigger World War III.



Sources within NATO have suggested that countries like Belgium, Slovenia, and Spain are also adopting a cautious stance, often deferring to the positions of the U.S. and Germany. While these nations may express support for Ukraine’s NATO aspirations in principle, they are reportedly more reserved when faced with actual decisions regarding membership.



This situation highlights the complexities and divisions within NATO regarding Ukraine’s potential membership, as member states weigh their national interests against the broader implications of further commitments in the ongoing conflict with Russia. The outcome of these deliberations will significantly shape the future of NATO and its relationship with Ukraine.

