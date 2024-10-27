Both Turkish terror assaulters get killed

(MENAFN) In a violent incident that unfolded on Wednesday, two terrorists involved in an attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) headquarters near Ankara have been reported "neutralized." Turkish Interior Ali Yerlikaya announced that security forces are currently in pursuit of a third assailant following the assault, which has resulted in four fatalities and 14 injuries.



The attack occurred during a shift change at the TUSAS facility, situated in a suburb of Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the death toll and the number of injuries, while the imposed a reporting ban from the scene, limiting the information available to the public.



Eyewitness accounts and unverified social media footage suggest a rapid response by heavily armed special forces, who stormed the premises less than an hour after the attack commenced. According to Yerlikaya, two of the attackers—one male and one female—were killed during the confrontation. Speculation surrounds the fate of the third attacker, with some reports indicating that this individual may have detonated explosives.



The Turkish Interior Minister stated, “Our struggle will continue with determination and resolve until the last terrorist is neutralized,” reaffirming the government's commitment to combat terrorism. He also indicated that further details regarding the identities of the attackers and their affiliations would be released once confirmed.



Historically, many terror attacks in Türkiye have been attributed to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a militant group that has engaged in a long-standing conflict with the Turkish state since the 1980s. While it remains unclear if hostages were taken during the attack, Turkish media reported conflicting accounts, including claims that some TUSAS employees were held captive. However, neither Erdogan nor Yerlikaya has substantiated these claims.



As investigations proceed, security forces continue to assess the situation, emphasizing their resolve to eliminate any remaining threats and ensure the safety of the region.

