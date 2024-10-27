Foton Tunland G7 Diesel Pickup: Built for Strength and Reliability

(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) : The Foton Tunland G7 Diesel 4WD pickup is built for those who need power, durability, and performance in their vehicle. At the core of this impressive truck is a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine delivering 163 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque, making it ready to handle any job or adventure. Paired with a smooth six-speed manual transmission, drivers get full control and a rewarding driving experience.



The Tunland G7 is a commanding presence on the road, measuring 5340mm long, 1940mm wide, and 1870mm high. Its spacious cargo area, sized at 1520mm x 1580mm x 440mm, offers plenty of room for heavy loads, while its wheelbase of 3110mm ensures stability and a comfortable ride. With a gross weight of 2980kg and a curb weight of 1980kg, it’s clear that this pickup is designed to carry weight without sacrificing handling or performance.



For off-road enthusiasts, the Tunland G7’s four-wheel drive system boosts its ability to conquer tough terrains. The front suspension features a double-wishbone design with spiral springs and a sway bar, while the rear uses a leaf spring setup, ensuring a smooth ride even on rough surfaces.



Built with components from top global manufacturers, the Tunland G7 doesn’t just excel in power but also in reliability and fuel efficiency. Whether hauling cargo or navigating rugged paths, this pickup delivers a premium driving experience.



A spokesperson from Gulf Great Sands LLC (GGS) commented, “The Foton Tunland G7 Diesel 4WD is designed for drivers who expect reliability and performance. With its advanced engineering, comfort features, and durability, it’s a standout in its class.”



Style and practicality come together in the Tunland G7. It features 18-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, front fog lamps, and heated mirrors, while the cargo area is spray-coated for added durability. Inside, synthetic leather seats, a six-way adjustable driver’s seat, and heated front seats ensure a comfortable ride. Safety is a top priority with features like front collision warnings, lane departure alerts, dual airbags, and electronic stability systems. Technology-wise, the pickup is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB ports, cruise control, keyless entry, remote window control, and a premium sound system for convenience and entertainment.









