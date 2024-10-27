Wayne Johnson Congress Campaign On The Road And Rolling To A Win Over Incumbent Sanford Bishop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Wayne JohnsonMACON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Wayne Johnson campaign has been hard at it, on the road in Macon, Albany, Columbus and 30 counties in Middle and Southwest Georgia as the race for the 2nd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives enters its final days.Johnson, the commonsense candidate, is running to retire 32-year incumbent Sanford Bishop in the Nov. 5 election because he believes a change in congressional leadership will be good for citizens in Middle and Southwest Georgia.“As we have done for three solid months, our campaign team is out working to earn the vote of every citizen going to the polls,” said Johnson, a U.S. Army veteran and successful businessman for 40 years.“Our message is that of improving affordability in the everyday lives of individuals and families, who are suffering extreme financial pain over the past four years. Also, we have tapped into the fact that everyone wants to 'Stop the Stupid in Washington.'”The Johnson campaign team has positioned its“Wayne Johnson for Congress” patriotic-colored wrapped trucks at early voting locations and events throughout Middle and Southwest Georgia, along with continuing the daily work that has brought real momentum to the campaign.Over the past three months, the Johnson Congress team has:- Attended more than 120 events throughout Middle and Southwest Georgia, with Wayne Johnson personally attending more than 70 of the events. In contrast, the Bishop campaign has been present at less than five events.- Invested more than 30,000-man hours as the grassroots team moved throughout the district attending events, putting out more than 1,500 signs and staffing sign waving at early voting locations. In contrast, the Bishop team has yet to be seen at any early voting location.- Has delivered on more than seven million direct contacts with voters through its digital and print materials, including distributing more than 160,000 copies of the“Wayne Johnson Congress Times,” a 16-page, full-color newspaper that outlines Johnson's position on key issues and where he differs from Sanford Bishop.“People need help, they need costs of groceries and gas to come down, they need a plan for home ownership, and they need a new, reliable car. My message is that I can deliver these and much more to the families I will represent in Congress,” said Johnson.“As I have talked and listened to thousands of voters, I know the message is getting through because voters tell me that they are ready for a change, and it is time for Sanford to retire. Very emphatically voters are saying 'A Change Will Be Good.'”Dr. Wayne Johnson was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. Johnson is a husband, father, grandfather and U.S. Army veteran. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master's in business from Emory University.Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Middle and Southwest Georgia.“My message has been and will continue to be that we must address the kitchen table issues impacting every family in our district,” said Johnson.“A change will be good for the citizens of Middle and Southwest Georgia, and with their help, we will make a change happen this November.”

Davis Lundy

Wayne Johnson for Congress, Inc

+1 423-240-5749

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.