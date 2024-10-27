Over 500 Ukrainian Settlements In Blackout Due To Hostilities, Technological Failures

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of October 27, as many as 528 settlements in Ukraine remain partially or completely without electricity due to combat actions and technological disruptions.

This was reported by the of , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, energy workers restored power to 218,582 consumers who had been disconnected due to combat actions and technological failures. As of this morning, 528 settlements remain partially or fully de-energized due to combat actions and technical issues," the statement reads.

Specifically, over the past day, power outages occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions due to shelling and combat actions.

In Khmelnytskyi region, during an air raid alert, equipment at one of the substations was turned off, leading to outages at substations, household, and industrial consumers. During an inspection, a fire was discovered and extinguished. Power was restored through a backup scheme.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, equipment at a substation was turned off due to shelling, resulting in outages for residential consumers and the water supply system. Power has now been restored.

inat

In Donetsk region, combat actions led to the disconnection of overhead power lines, leaving a substation and residential buildings without electricity.

Due to drone attacks during an air raid alert in Sumy region, substations, residential buildings in two districts, energy infrastructure facilities, and industrial enterprises were de-energized. Currently, power supply has been fully restored.

For today, electricity imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are projected to reach a total of 5,000 MWh with a capacity of 1,220 MW.

The Ministry of Energy noted that preparations for the autumn-winter period are taking place amid significant damage to generating capacities and the energy network infrastructure due to massive enemy attacks.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian energy workers have accumulated sufficient fuel reserves to last through the winter before the heating season begins.