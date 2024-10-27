Another 116 People Evacuated From Kupiansk, Borova Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, 116 people, including six children, were evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borova directions in the past day.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of enhanced evacuation measures, 116 people (including 6 children) were evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borova directions over the day,” he wrote.

He stated that on October 27 at 03:40, two houses were partially destroyed in Borova village of the Izium district as a result of shelling. On Saturday evening, October 26, a grain storage facility in the village of Malynivka, Chuhuiv district, was damaged by shelling.

In addition, the regional governor stated that a house was destroyed and two outbuildings damaged in the village of Radkove, Chuhuiv district. An 84-year-old man sustained injuries, and a 65-year-old civilian was killed.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the village of Radkove, Kharkiv region, rescuers unblocked the body of a 65-year-old man who died after an enemy shell hit a private house. Another local resident suffered an acute stress reaction.