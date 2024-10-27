(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States, a land of diverse landscapes and opportunities, presents a wide range of living costs for its residents. A recent study by Doxo, a bill payment company, sheds light on the stark differences in household expenses across the nation's 50 states.



The report focuses on ten common household bills, including mortgage, rent, car loans, and utilities. It reveals that the average American family spends $25,512 annually ($2,126 monthly) on these expenses. This amount equals 34% of the median household income in the US, which stands at $74,755 per year ($6,230 monthly).



However, these figures vary significantly from state to state. The most affordable state for living costs is West Virginia, where monthly expenses average $1,596. This is 25% below the national average, potentially saving residents $6,360 annually. Mississippi follows closely, with monthly costs of $1,719, 19% below average, offering yearly savings of $4,887.







On the other end of the spectrum, Hawaii tops the list as the most expensive state. Residents there face monthly bills of $3,091, a staggering 45% above the national average. This translates to an additional $11,578 in annual expenses. California ranks second, with monthly costs of $3,010 ($17,146.16), 42% above average, adding $10,603 to yearly expenses.

Cost of Living in U.S. States: West Virginia Cheapest, Hawaii Priciest

The study highlights the importance of considering living costs when choosing a place to reside in the US. Roberto Spighel, CEO of Morar EUA, an immigration and housing consultancy, emphasizes this point. He advises potential movers to look beyond dream locations and carefully evaluate their budget against regional costs.



The Doxo report serves as a valuable tool for anyone considering a move within or to the United States. It offers a clear picture of living costs across the country, helping individuals make informed decisions about their future residences.



The most expensive states are:







Hawaii: $3,091 average monthly expense, 45% above national average



California: $3,010 average monthly expense, 42% above national average



Massachusetts: $2,817 average monthly expense, 33% above national average



New Jersey: $2,802 average monthly expense, 32% above national average



Maryland: $2,676 average monthly expense, 26% above national average



Washington: $2,644 average monthly expense, 24% above national average



New York: $2,627 average monthly expense, 24% above national average



Connecticut: $2,569 average monthly expense, 21% above national average



Colorado: $2,553 average monthly expense, 20% above national average

New Hampshire: $2,482 average monthly expense, 17% above national average







West Virginia: $1,596 average monthly expense, 25% below national average



Mississippi: $1,719 average monthly expense, 19% below national average



Arkansas: $1,762 average monthly expense, 17% below national average



Kentucky: $1,783 average monthly expense, 16% below national average



Oklahoma: $1,786 average monthly expense, 16% below national average



Indiana: $1,786 average monthly expense, 16% below national average



Alabama: $1,831 average monthly expense, 14% below national average



Missouri: $1,835 average monthly expense, 14% below national average



South Dakota: $1,854 average monthly expense, 13% below national average

Kansas: $1,864 average monthly expense, 12% below national average



