Cost Of Living In U.S. States: West Virginia Cheapest, Hawaii Priciest
Date
10/27/2024 7:00:18 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States, a land of diverse landscapes and opportunities, presents a wide range of living costs for its residents. A recent study by Doxo, a bill payment company, sheds light on the stark differences in household expenses across the nation's 50 states.
The report focuses on ten common household bills, including mortgage, rent, car loans, and utilities. It reveals that the average American family spends $25,512 annually ($2,126 monthly) on these expenses. This amount equals 34% of the median household income in the US, which stands at $74,755 per year ($6,230 monthly).
However, these figures vary significantly from state to state. The most affordable state for living costs is West Virginia, where monthly expenses average $1,596. This is 25% below the national average, potentially saving residents $6,360 annually. Mississippi follows closely, with monthly costs of $1,719, 19% below average, offering yearly savings of $4,887.
On the other end of the spectrum, Hawaii tops the list as the most expensive state. Residents there face monthly bills of $3,091, a staggering 45% above the national average. This translates to an additional $11,578 in annual expenses. California ranks second, with monthly costs of $3,010 ($17,146.16), 42% above average, adding $10,603 to yearly expenses.
The study highlights the importance of considering living costs when choosing a place to reside in the US. Roberto Spighel, CEO of Morar EUA, an immigration and housing consultancy, emphasizes this point. He advises potential movers to look beyond dream locations and carefully evaluate their budget against regional costs.
The Doxo report serves as a valuable tool for anyone considering a move within or to the United States. It offers a clear picture of living costs across the country, helping individuals make informed decisions about their future residences.
The most expensive states are:
Hawaii: $3,091 average monthly expense, 45% above national average
California: $3,010 average monthly expense, 42% above national average
Massachusetts: $2,817 average monthly expense, 33% above national average
New Jersey: $2,802 average monthly expense, 32% above national average
Maryland: $2,676 average monthly expense, 26% above national average
Washington: $2,644 average monthly expense, 24% above national average
New York: $2,627 average monthly expense, 24% above national average
Connecticut: $2,569 average monthly expense, 21% above national average
Colorado: $2,553 average monthly expense, 20% above national average
New Hampshire: $2,482 average monthly expense, 17% above national average
The most economic states are
West Virginia: $1,596 average monthly expense, 25% below national average
Mississippi: $1,719 average monthly expense, 19% below national average
Arkansas: $1,762 average monthly expense, 17% below national average
Kentucky: $1,783 average monthly expense, 16% below national average
Oklahoma: $1,786 average monthly expense, 16% below national average
Indiana: $1,786 average monthly expense, 16% below national average
Alabama: $1,831 average monthly expense, 14% below national average
Missouri: $1,835 average monthly expense, 14% below national average
South Dakota: $1,854 average monthly expense, 13% below national average
Kansas: $1,864 average monthly expense, 12% below national average
