X Empire’S Token Landed On Bybit With A Splash: Bybit Breaks Airdrop Records And Offers 920,000,000 X In Rewards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, has listed the X Empire Token, $X, on Oct. 24 at 12PM UTC. The exchange is also pleased to announce an record for the airdrop of the X token, with Bybit leading the pack among centralized exchanges (CEX): about 1.2 million users participated in the event which concluded within 17 minutes , the largest $X airdrop in scale among CEX.

Never missing a beat in top-tier initiatives in blockchain games and other trending projects, Bybit is committed to connecting the vibrant crypto community to opportunities in The Open Network (TON) ecosystem. Leaning on its robust infrastructure and agile technical deployments, Bybit is dedicated to crafting superior user experiences that are both smooth and rewarding.

Between now and Nov. 6, 2024, users may register for Bybit X Token Splash which offers three tracks to unlock rewards:

A 520,000,000 $X prize pool is reserved exclusively forwho simply sign up for the offer on a first-come, first-served basis.get to share a 400,000,000 $X prize pool by simply registering for the event and completing trading tasks.All users may participate in the limited-time only $for share of a 276,000,000 $X prize pool while supply lasts.

“X Empire's expansion is testament to the community bond and growth potential of the TON ecosystem, and we at Bybit are excited to be part of its journey. It is crucial for us to be able to provide access to promising projects and to craft a user experience that our savvy users expect of us,” said Emily Bao, Web3 Evangelist at Bybit.

Bybit is home to the world's second largest Spot exchange and offers a wide array of pathways to innovative projects through its full suite of products and services. Bringing the most sought-after and promising projects in crypto and Web3 to its community, Bybit is on a mission to create a secure and transparent environment for traders and despositers.

Find out more about Spot trading on Bybit , terms and conditions apply.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit: Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

For more information, please visit:

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

...