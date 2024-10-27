Israel assures murdering possible Nasrallah successor

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that they eliminated Hashem Safieddine, who was considered the likely successor to the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, during an in Beirut earlier this month. Alongside Safieddine, the IDF stated that Ali Hussein Hazima, the head of Hezbollah’s Intelligence Directorate, was also killed in the operation.



In a statement released on Tuesday, the IDF confirmed that the attack occurred approximately three weeks ago, specifically on October 4, targeting a key underground intelligence facility used by Hezbollah in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, which is predominantly Shia and regarded as a stronghold for the militant group.



Israeli jets reportedly fired missiles at this headquarters, which the IDF described as being situated in a civilian area. At the time of the strike, the IDF claimed that “more than 25 terrorists” were present at the location, although they did not specify how many of those individuals were killed or injured in the attack.



Following the airstrike, media outlets reported that the likelihood of anyone in the vicinity surviving was “almost zero,” citing comments from Lebanese officials. News of Safieddine’s death was circulated quickly, with Al-Arabiya reporting it within hours of the attack, but the IDF did not issue formal confirmation until several weeks later.



Before Nasrallah's demise, Safieddine was frequently regarded as Hezbollah's second most senior official. At 60 years old, he was not only a cleric but also a cousin of Nasrallah, and his elevation to leadership was anticipated following Nasrallah’s assassination, which the IDF had carried out in a prior airstrike in Dahieh in September.



This development marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, highlighting the escalating tensions in the region and the IDF's strategy to target key figures within the militant group. The repercussions of such targeted operations are likely to reverberate through Hezbollah and influence the broader dynamics of power within the organization.

