Leaked files reveal UK lobbyists working with US Democrats to ‘kill Musk’s Twitter’

(MENAFN) Internal documents leaked by a whistleblower have revealed that a UK-based nonprofit linked to the ruling Labour Party is actively collaborating with prominent Democrats in the United States to undermine Elon Musk's social platform, X, formerly known as Twitter. This initiative is part of a broader strategy orchestrated by The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which Musk has publicly denounced as engaging in a "war" against his platform.



The leaked files, disclosed to journalists Matt Taibbi and Paul Thacker, indicate that the CCDH has identified “Kill Musk’s Twitter” as its primary annual objective. Monthly planners distributed to staff members outline plans to focus on influencing advertising, provoking regulatory action from the EU and UK, and advancing support for the proposed STAR initiative in the United States.



STAR, an acronym for "Safety, Transparency, Accountability, and Responsibility," is a proposed legislation that aims to establish an independent digital regulator in the U.S. This regulator would have the authority to impose penalties for harmful online content, a move that critics argue could lead to increased censorship.



As part of its efforts to garner support for these objectives, the CCDH reached out to Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) in May and organized an exclusive conference in Washington the following month. Whistleblowers have claimed that this event was attended by a senior adviser from the White House, a Democratic staffer working for Representative Adam Schiff (D-California), officials from the U.S. State Department, and the vice president of Media Matters for America, a Democratic-aligned watchdog organization.



Musk’s legal challenges with Media Matters arose earlier this year when the organization published a report alleging that advertisements were appearing alongside pro-Nazi content on X. Musk dismissed the report as "manufactured," arguing that its intent was to drive advertisers away from the platform and effectively dismantle X Corp.



The revelations from the leaked documents highlight a significant intersection of political interests and media regulation, raising questions about the influence of lobbyists and nonprofit organizations on social media platforms and the potential implications for free speech and digital governance. As the situation unfolds, the conflict between Musk's vision for X and the regulatory ambitions of entities like CCDH will likely remain a contentious issue in the realms of politics and technology.

