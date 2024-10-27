Serbian leader welcomes BRICS referendum

(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has suggested the possibility of a regarding the country’s potential membership in BRICS, reflecting the bloc’s increasing appeal among Serbian citizens. This statement follows remarks from Deputy Prime Aleksandar Vulin, who indicated that Serbia might prioritize joining the BRICS economic group over pursuing European Union membership.



In an interview with the state broadcaster RTS, Vucic referenced recent research indicating that 42% of the Serbian population supports EU integration, while an equal percentage expresses interest in joining BRICS. He noted that many Serbs may not fully understand what BRICS entails but still show significant interest in the group.



Vucic warned that discussions about whether to align with the EU or BRICS would become increasingly serious over the next year and a half to two years. He mentioned that this topic could emerge as a key issue in the upcoming presidential elections in 2027 and may even serve as the basis for a national referendum.



However, Vucic emphasized that for Serbia to consider BRICS membership seriously, the bloc would need to make headway on establishing a common payment system. This is a crucial step for many countries contemplating joining the group, as it would facilitate economic transactions and enhance cooperation among member states.



The Serbian president also addressed the growing frustration among citizens regarding the EU's stance on territorial integrity, particularly in light of ongoing issues related to Ukraine. He noted that many people feel disillusioned with the EU's insistence on respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity while Serbia’s own territorial claims are often overlooked.



As Serbia navigates its future geopolitical direction, the discussion surrounding BRICS membership versus EU integration will likely intensify, reflecting broader sentiments within the nation about its economic and political alignments.

