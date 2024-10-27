(MENAFN) Russia has firmly stated that Ukraine's potential membership in is entirely unacceptable and should not be included in any peace negotiations. This position was articulated by Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, during a recent UN Security Council meeting focused on the ongoing situation in Ukraine.



Nebenzia referenced comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who suggested that Ukraine either required NATO membership or access to nuclear weapons. "Ukraine’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance in any territorial form is absolutely unacceptable to Russia and cannot be part of any peace plans or mediation initiatives," he asserted during Monday's discussions.



The Russian envoy also condemned Zelensky's remarks as "nuclear blackmail," interpreting them as a public declaration of Ukraine's intent to breach the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Nebenzia argued that these threats validated Russia's decision to initiate military action in Ukraine, which he claimed was a response to similar nuclear threats from the Ukrainian leadership.



He further emphasized that security threats to Russia could only be mitigated through the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine and by ensuring the rights and freedoms of all Ukrainian citizens are respected. Nebenzia characterized Zelensky’s proposed "victory plan" as an attempt to pull NATO into a direct conflict with Russia, rather than continuing a proxy war. He accused the Ukrainian president of endangering global safety, warning that his actions could lead to a nuclear apocalypse merely to maintain his hold on power.



To illustrate his point, Nebenzia quoted Polish President Andrzej Duda, who likened Ukraine to a drowning individual, stating that it risks dragging down those who are trying to assist it. This stark analogy underscores the Russian narrative that Ukraine's current trajectory poses significant risks not only to itself but also to its allies and the broader international community.



As tensions continue to escalate, Russia's firm stance on Ukraine's NATO aspirations complicates ongoing discussions about peace and stability in the region, further entrenching the divide between the two nations.

