(MENAFN) Poland has officially ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Poznan and expelled its staff, a decision announced by Foreign Radoslaw Sikorski on Tuesday. This action follows the recent arrest of a suspected saboteur in Wroclaw, with Sikorski alleging that Russian intelligence is involved in an orchestrated conspiracy against Poland.



"Russia is waging a war against Ukraine and a hybrid war against Western nations, including Poland," Sikorski stated. He emphasized his belief that Russian special services are behind recent sabotage attempts in the region. As part of this crackdown, he announced that he would revoke consent for the Russian consulate's operations in Poznan, declaring the staff personae non grata within Polish territory.



While Sikorski made these strong accusations, he did not present any concrete evidence linking the Russian consulate to the alleged sabotage in Wroclaw, a city located approximately 180 kilometers away. This lack of clarity raises questions about the rationale behind targeting the consulate.



In response to the expulsions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that Moscow's retaliation would be "painful." The tensions between Russia and several NATO countries, including Poland and the UK, have escalated recently, with various nations accusing Russia of orchestrating incidents like warehouse fires, often utilizing unwitting local proxies to further its agenda.



Earlier this month, the head of Britain's security agency MI5 claimed that Russia was instigating "mayhem" on the streets of the UK, calling for increased funding and expanded powers to combat what he described as a significant threat. Meanwhile, Russia has consistently denied these allegations, branding them as nonsensical. In a previous interview, President Vladimir Putin asserted that Western leaders are invoking an imaginary Russian threat to distract their populations from internal issues.



As the situation develops, Poland's actions may set a precedent for other NATO members grappling with similar security concerns regarding Russian activities in their territories. The implications of these diplomatic tensions are likely to reverberate across the region, further straining relations between Russia and the West.

