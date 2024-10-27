Poll shows majority of Poles don’t believe military can defend them

(MENAFN) A recent survey published by the newspaper Rzeczpospolita reveals that a significant number of Poles harbor doubts regarding the readiness of their military to defend the nation against foreign aggression. Conducted by SW Research, the poll posed the question: “In your opinion, is the Polish prepared to defend Poland against aggression from another country?”



The results indicated that only about 30 percent of respondents believe the Polish Army is adequately prepared, while a substantial 54.7 percent expressed the opinion that it is not capable of defending the country. Additionally, 17.4 percent of participants were either unsure or declined to provide an opinion. The skepticism was notably more pronounced among younger Poles aged 23 to 35, with 62.5 percent in this age group doubting the military’s ability to protect the state.



Currently, the Polish Army consists of approximately 205,000 soldiers, with plans to increase this number to 300,000, as announced by Chief of Staff General Wieslaw Kukula in July. Even at its present strength, the Polish military ranks as the third largest in NATO, following the United States and Türkiye.



Despite Poland’s ongoing efforts to bolster its military capabilities, public confidence appears to be waning. The country has consistently increased its defense spending over the past five years, rising from 1.98 percent of GDP in 2019 to 4.2 percent this year. Prime Minister Donald Tusk has also indicated that this record will be surpassed next year, with plans to elevate defense spending to 4.7 percent of GDP.



While the United States remains the largest military spender in NATO, with a defense budget approximately 21 times larger than Poland's $39.9 billion, Poland stands out as the largest military spender in the alliance when measured by GDP percentage. The increased budget reflects Poland's commitment to enhancing its military readiness in response to regional security concerns, yet public sentiment suggests a disconnect between funding and perceived effectiveness.



As Poland continues to navigate its defense strategy amidst evolving geopolitical threats, the findings of this survey underline the need for further dialogue and reassurance among the public regarding the military's capabilities and future readiness.

