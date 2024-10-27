Sukant Kadam Bags Gold And Silver At Japan Para Badminton International

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Oct 27 (IANS) India's premier para-badminton athlete, Sukant Kadam, delivered an outstanding performance at the Japan Para Badminton International 2024, winning a medal in men's singles (SL4) and a silver medal in men's doubles (SL3-SL4) alongside his partner Dinesh Rajaiah.

In a thrilling singles final, Sukant faced off against fellow Indian shuttler Tarun, dominating the match with a powerful 21-12, 21-10 victory. From the onset, Sukant showcased his strong game, maintaining momentum and precision throughout the contest, leaving Tarun with limited opportunities to challenge his gameplay.

In the doubles category, Sukant and Dinesh displayed grit and determination against India's Umesh Vikram Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav. The duo fought valiantly, recovering from a challenging first set to claim the second 22-20.

In a closely contested third set, Sukant and Dinesh ultimately secured the silver, with the final score reading 5-21, 22-20, 16-21.

"Winning gold in singles and silver in doubles at the Japan Para Badminton International 2024 is an incredibly special achievement. Competing with such talented players and representing India on this platform is an honor. My thanks go to my coaches, support team, and the entire para-badminton community for their unwavering support. This victory fuels my motivation to keep pushing the boundaries and striving for excellence in every match," Sukant said.