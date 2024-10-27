Iranian tiles, ceramic manufacturers export 40 percent of production to over 50 countries

(MENAFN) Iranian tiles and ceramic manufacturers are actively exporting 40 percent of their production to over 50 countries worldwide, according to Behnam Aziz-Zadeh, the director of the Iranian Tile and Ceramics Manufacturers Union. Speaking on the sidelines of the 29th Iran International Exhibition of Tiles, Ceramics, and Sanitary Porcelain, Aziz-Zadeh highlighted that the country exports approximately 200 million square meters of tiles and ceramics annually.



As the fifth largest producer and exporter of tiles and ceramics globally, Iran has established a significant presence in the international market. The industry is supported by more than 150 factories across the country, which play a crucial role in the economy by providing around 450,000 direct and indirect jobs. This thriving sector not only contributes to the national economy but also enhances Iran's reputation as a key player in the global ceramics and tiles market.



The Iranian Tile and Ceramics Manufacturers Union's emphasis on international exports reflects the growing demand for Iranian products abroad, showcasing the quality and craftsmanship that have become synonymous with Iranian ceramics. With a strong focus on expanding their market reach, producers are likely to continue capitalizing on opportunities in diverse global markets.



The continued success of this industry underscores the importance of innovation and competitiveness in meeting international standards, enabling Iranian manufacturers to maintain their position among the top global players in tiles and ceramics production.

MENAFN27102024000045015839ID1108821808