Macron to visit Morocco accompanied by sizable economic delegation

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel is set to visit Morocco from October 28 to 30, accompanied by a sizable economic delegation. The purpose of this visit, according to a magazine report, is to bolster French-Moroccan relations and further joint strategic initiatives. The report highlights that this trip follows France’s recent shift in stance on the Moroccan Sahara issue, three months ago, signaling a warming of ties with Rabat. Although Morocco represents only 1 percent of France's global trade, it remains France’s largest trading partner in Africa.



The visit underscores a growing interest among French companies in the Moroccan market, prompting organizers to assemble a presidential delegation that includes around 20 senior business executives. This reflects an intent to strengthen economic and strategic connections in the region.



Among the notable figures joining Macron are Ross McInnes, CEO of Safran and co-chair of the French-Moroccan Business Club, and Mohamed Kettani, CEO of Attijariwafa Bank. The delegation also features prominent industry leaders such as Jean-Philippe Bouygues of the Avril Group, Philippe Delort from Alstom, and Philippe Le Grand, President of Infranum, who will represent the French digital infrastructure sector. Additionally, major French energy firms are anticipated to play a significant role during the visit.



The report further mentions that the French Employers' Federation (MEDEF) is organizing a separate group of around 50 delegates, representing a wide array of economic sectors. They will begin their program on October 28 in Casablanca, where meetings are scheduled with regional leaders, including Mohamed Mhidia, governor of the Casablanca region, and Abdellatif Maazouz, president of the regional council. Meetings with officials from local authorities and the Casablanca Finance Authority (CFCA) are also planned.

