Varun Dhawan Enjoys UFC Night With His ‘Boys’, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) stars Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur recently attended a UFC event on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Varun took to his Instagram on Sunday, and shared pictures and videos from his outing with the“boys”.

In the picture, Varun and Ranveer, who are new dads were seen enjoying the event along with Aditya, who perhaps is the most eligible bachelor in the country right now.

Varun wrote in the caption,“Boys knight !!! Swipe right to see”.

One of the videos also shows producer Dinesh Vijan putting a scoop of what appears to be ice-cream in a cola.

Dinesh has been having a great run at the box-office with all the films from his production house, Maddock Films scoring big at the ticket windows including a humble story like 'Munjya', and a tentpole like 'Stree 2' which has broken all records at the box-office and has emerged as an all-time blockbuster.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be next seen in 'Baby John'. Ranveer has 'Singham Again' lined-up for the Diwali release and for a big clash with the Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Ranveer also has 'Don 3' in the pipeline in which he has taken the baton from Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan to essay the titular role of an international fugitive crime lord. He also has an untitled film in which he will be seen sharing the screen with R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.

The film is helmed by Aditya Dhar, who is known for 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. This comes after multiple projects of the actor were shelved, the recent one being 'Rakshas' which was to be helmed by Prashant Varma of 'HanuMan' fame. Ranveer reportedly opted out of the film over creative differences with the director.